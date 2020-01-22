Elon Musk Trolls Mark Zuckerberg, Joe Biden With One Meme

Elon Musk shared a meme featuring Joe Biden and Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk trolled USA's 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a meme on Twitter.

Mr Musk responded to an article about Mr Biden calling Silicon Valley leaders "little creeps" with the meme, which shows Joe Biden sniffing Mark Zuckerberg's hair. It is based on a viral photo of the former US vice president appearing to sniff the hair of former defense secretary Ash Carter's wife.

"Truth or Dare. 7 PM sharp presidential suite," the meme was captioned.

Shared on Tuesday, Elon Musk's tweet has collected nearly 5,000 'likes' on the social media platform.

Mr Musk shared the meme in response to an article from gaming website Niche Gamer, citing a New York Times interview with Mr Biden.

During the interview, Joe Biden expressed his displeasure with Silicon Valley leaders and said: "And you may recall, the criticism I got for meeting with the leaders in Silicon Valley, when I was trying to work out an agreement dealing with them protecting intellectual property for artists in the United States of America. And at one point, one of the little creeps sitting around that table, who was a multi- - close to a billionaire - who told me he was an artist because he was able to come up with games to teach you how to kill people..."

This is not the first Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg spat. In 2017, Mr Zuckerberg had labeled Mr Musk's doomsday prediction of AI as "irresponsible". Elon Musk returned the favour by calling Mr Zuckerberg's understanding of AI "limited" and, in 2018, joined the #DeleteFacebook movement.