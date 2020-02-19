Elon Musk Takes Swipe At Bill Gates, Then Admits Being 'Pretty' Impressed

In Elon Musk vs Bill Gates, an old video has stirred up Twitter.

After taking a dig at Bill Gates for buying a Porsche instead of a Tesla, Elon Musk admitted that an old video of the Microsoft co-founder jumping over a chair was "pretty impressive".

Bill Gates told noted YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee in an interview last week that he had purchased a Porsche Taycan - his first-ever EV or electric vehicle, calling the car "very, very cool". He had also acknowledged that Tesla is the cream of the crop when it came to electric cars.

"Tesla, if you had to name one company, that's helped drive that, it's them," said Bill Gates, 64.

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, responded to a tweet on Tuesday about Bill Gates and his decision to buy a Taycan instead of a Tesla. "My conversations with Bill Gates have been underwhelming tbh," the 48-year-old tweeted.

Elon Musk's jibe divided Twitter users into two camps - one that supported his view and the other that sided with Bill Gates. Responding to his tweet, one Twitter user shared a 1994 clip of Bill Gates jumping over a chair during an interview and asked Mr Musk: "Can you jump over a chair though?"

To this, the tech entrepreneur responded: "True, that was pretty impressive."

Elon Musk's tweet has collected more than 5,000 'likes' and several comments from Twitter users asking him to attempt a chair jump.

In a 1994 CBS interview with Connie Chung, the Microsoft co-founder had been asked if he could jump over a chair from a standing position.

"It depends on the size of the chair," Mr Gates had responded, before effortlessly jumping over one.