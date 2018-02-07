On Space-Bound Tesla, A Hidden Message For Aliens From Elon Musk

But dummy pilot "Starman" wasn't Elon Musk's only gimmicky-but-cool addition to the cherry red Roadster. The car also bore a hidden message for any extra-terrestrial beings that it may encounter on its journey that could last a billion years.
"Made on Earth by humans," read a message imprinted on the circuit board of the automobile heading into the darkness of space.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared an image of the secret message on his Instagram page. English may or not be declared the official language in space but on Earth, the message was clear - it was a genius move. In about 7 hours of being shared, the wicked image has nearly 9 lakh favourites.
Meanwhile, manned by "Starman", the Roadster continued its journey into space. The historic journey was beamed live on YouTube and seen by millions.
The Roadster was also outfitted with a data storage unit containing Isaac Asimov's science fiction book series, the Foundation Trilogy, and a plaque bearing the names of 6,000 SpaceX employees, reported AFP.
If the shiny automobile survives its five-hour journey through the Van Allen Belt - a region of high radiation - it will attempt a final burn toward Mars, Musk said in a post launch press conference.
Then, the car would enter an orbit around the Sun that brings it close to Mars, on a journey that could last a billion years and take it as far as 250 million miles (400 million kilometres) from Earth.
"Maybe it will be discovered by some future alien race," Musk told reporters.
