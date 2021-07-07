What Is Elon Musk's 'Deepest Desire'? Here's What He Shared On Twitter

Elon Musk shared a Harry Potter meme on Twitter (Image credit: AFP)

The Internet is abuzz with yet another tweet by billionaire Elon Musk. Mr Musk, whose tweets are known to change the course of predicted stock market trends and disrupt cryptocurrency trends, often resorts to memes to start discussions on Twitter. This time, the SpaceX CEO found a meme in a few stills from the Harry Potter movies.

The meme that Mr Musk tweeted shows a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, is seen before the magical Mirror of Erised in a dark corridor and Professor Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts, approaches him to enquire about what he sees in the mirror. Dumbledore tells Harry, “It shows us nothing more or less than the deepest, most desperate desire of our hearts.” After this, Harry Potter looks back into the mirror and what do we see in Mr Musk's meme? In the original clip, the "Boy who lived" saw his parents standing in the mirror, but here, he is seen looking at a bar graph that is steadily increasing. But we don't know which cryptocurrency Mr Musk's tweet referred to - but it's safe to assume it was his favourite crypto, Dogecoin.

One Twitter user replied to Mr Musk's meme with a GIF of Dogecoin shooting off like a rocket.

Another pleaded to know why his Dogecoins are valued so less in the market.

Did you buy dogecoins or the stock? Lots of people fall for the buying of crypto stock without realizing they need to mine for actual cryptocurrency itself to really profit from it. Crypto stock is just too volatile to really profit from. — Mike Palmer (@MikePalmer217) July 6, 2021

A user shared a photo that supposedly monitored the Bitcoin market value and the effect that Mr Musk's tweet had on it.

I'm once again monitoring the #Bitcoin chart to see what effect this tweet has on the market.



Using the 5m chart this time



Let's go! pic.twitter.com/HSS6ht7kY7 — realcryptojo (@realcryptojo) July 6, 2021

Rest assured that Mr Musk's tweet has given rise to reply threads that are a slew of memes, mocking the Tesla CEO or hailing him with support. Some are simply getting innovative with the Doge meme. The Shiba Inu dog is sometimes upon the moon or filled with helium to take it high.

Here are more reactions to the tweet:

Another way to find our deepest desires and fears is to use the doge spirit molecule pic.twitter.com/WulVKeKO2g — Abeo Memes (@abeomemes) July 6, 2021

Elon Musk has surely taken his supporters for a ride with his latest meme. What do you have to say?