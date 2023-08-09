Elon Musk Reacts To His Doppelganger's Boxing Video, Wonders If It's Real Or AI-Generated

The video has accumulated more than 490,000 views and nearly 3,000 likes.

A hilarious boxing video posted by Elon Musk's Chinese doppelganger, Yilong Ma, has caught the attention of the billionaire. On Monday, Mr Musk reacted to the new clip of Mr Yilong posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In the video, Mr Musk's doppelganger, who went viral in 2022 for his eerie resemblance to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, is seen shirtless and wearing a pair of red boxing gloves. He is seen playfully demolishing his opponent - a person wearing a box on his head with a printout of Mark Zuckerberg's face attached to it. "X very cool very cool," Mr Yolong said after throwing punches at the fake Mark Zuckerberg.

The video left Elon Musk quite amused. Reacting to the clip, the billionaire said that he still hasn't figured out if the person in the clip was real or artificial intelligence (AI) generated Deep Fake.

"Still don't know if real or AI-generated," Mr Musk commented.

Watch the video below:

Still don't know if real or AI-generated 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

The Musk lookalike went viral in 2020 for his uncanny resemblance to the billionaire. Back then, several internet users even dubbed Mr Yilong as Mr Musk's 'Chinese Twin Brother'.

This is also not the first time Mr Musk has wondered aloud whether his Chinese doppelganger could be a real person and not an AI deep fake. In 2021, Mr Musk joked that he could be "partly Chinese" after a Twitter user posted a photo of Yilong Ma to the platform.

In May 2022, Mr Musk also said he would be keen to meet Mr Yilong. "I'd like to meet this guy (if he is real). Hard to tell with deepfakes these days," Mr Musk said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Mr Yilong's video comes at a time when Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been talking about getting into a "cage fight". It all started when Mr Musk tweeted that he would be "up for a cage match" with Mark Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiujitsu. A day later, the Meta CEO asked Mr Musk to "send location" for the proposed fight.

This exchange between the two has ignited a social media firestorm, with many users betting on the potential winner. However, the fight has not yet been scheduled.

