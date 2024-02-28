Elon Musk Once Used To Sleep On Tesla Factory Floor. Here's Why

The video has accumulated more than 542,000 views.

An old video of Elon Musk talking about his sleeping habits is going viral on social media. In the clip, Mr Musk, who was speaking at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York, revealed that his primary residences weren't any of his houses or villas but Tesla factories in Nevdad and Fremont for almost three years. The billionaire also revealed that he used to sleep on the floor under his desk in a bid to motivate his employees.

An X user shared the video on Tuesday with a quote which the user attributed to Musk. "The reason I slept on the floor was not because I couldn't go across the road and be at a hotel. It was because I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company. Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse," it read.

Mr Musk said he used to sleep on a couch in the factories but moved to sleep on the floor under his desk so his team could see him during shift changes. He also said that sleeping on the floor was uncomfortable and made him smell like metal dust. However, he revealed that he slept on the floor to give assurance to the employees that their leader was with them instead of "drinking Mai Tai on some island".

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 542,000 views. In the comments section, users praised Mr Musk for his dedication to his work. "Elon is a bit bizarre, but that's exactly why he's so successful. Boring people prefer to seek security and comfort," wrote one user.

"The best leaders know how to make their teams know that they will 1) do whatever it takes and 2) be on the ground floor with them and 3) have their backs through the biggest challenges," expressed another.

"Elon Musk's extreme dedication to his work is evident in his willingness to endure uncomfortable circumstances to push himself further," commented a third. "Elon Musk's quote highlights a mindset of extreme dedication and perseverance. It's a powerful testament to his drive and commitment to his goals, even if it means enduring discomfort to push himself further," said a fourth user. "Such a sacrifice, and still going strong. Great leader and humanitarian," added another.