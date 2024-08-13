Elon Musk-Donald Trump Interview Encounters Tech Glitches, Sparks Meme Frenzy Online

Several internet users have labelled the it as the "interview of the century".
Former United States President Donald Trump is being interviewed by billionaire Elon Musk on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter). However, the interview was delayed by 40 minutes due to technical glitches, with Mr Musk acknowledging the issue. He said, "There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later."
Several users were unable to log in and soon "#crashed " and "DDOS" started to trend on the microblogging platform. Meanwhile, X users took to the internet and launched a meme fest.
"The best part about Twitter Spaces is how well it works," said a user.
Another added, "I'm in the Spaces. It hasn't started yet. It seems the whole world is trying to get into this Spaces lol, so technical difficulties are expected."
"The only site reliability engineer left at Twitter when Elon said he wanted to do another presidential candidate interview using Spaces," commented a person.
A person wrote, "I was really hoping they were well prepared for this one.Would have been a really good look for X. I'm definitely disappointed and I won't be listening to the replay. Spaces just aren't special as reruns. They need to figure that out."
"Oh well. It's hard to let in 20 million plus at one time. Cry more. It's on now and going smoothly," said a person.
