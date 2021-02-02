Elon Musk Announces Another Twitter Break, Netizens React

After making a debut on a new social-conversation app, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that he will be taking a break from Twitter. The announcement was worded exactly like his tweet from June 2020, when he had taken another break from the microblogging platform. "Off Twitter for a while," Elon Musk, 49, wrote - just as he had done eight months ago before a Twitter break that lasted two days.
Mr Musk, who recently surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, is an active Twitter user. He has a following of over 44 million on the microblogging platform, where his posts range from memes to updates about Tesla and SpaceX and interactions with fans.
Off Twitter for a while— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2021
His announcement has racked up over 90,000 'likes' in a matter of minutes, along with thousands of reactions.
Even Elon has to take a break...— David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) February 2, 2021
Where am I going to get memes I don't understand now? pic.twitter.com/z1gC2XdcbZ— Riposte: B|∆©k V∆|€π+!π£ (@ma_posted) February 2, 2021
How I feel: Nooooooooo!— Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) February 2, 2021
How I really feel: Honestly you have been working hard and you deserve a break.
Hope you don't stay gone too long though!
Several people joked about the value of Twitter falling - referring to Elon Musk's recent fortune-making tweets. Tweets from the world's richest person recently drove up the stock of Etsy and Signal, and helped boost the GameStop surge.
Twitter rn : pic.twitter.com/zNkdDJNeiZ— Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) February 2, 2021
Stock market after this tweet#ElonMusk#StockMarkethttps://t.co/c4NHleWlgqpic.twitter.com/DimWbuuOpc— Mr. Garad (@sumeet_garad) February 2, 2021
Many joked that they were looking to buy stock in "Off Twitter for a while"
[furiously researches how to purchase stock in something called "Off Twitter for awhile"] https://t.co/qDordLYPmn— Dimetap????Bordeauxchambord (@DavidBowiesCock) February 2, 2021
On Sunday evening, Elon Musk made his debut on Clubhouse. His debut on a new social-conversation app was a wild ride, with talk ranging from wiring a monkey's brain for video gaming to the entrepreneur's grilling of Robinhood's chief executive, according to a Bloomberg report.