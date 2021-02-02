Elon Musk Announces Another Twitter Break, Netizens React

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that he is taking a break from Twitter.

After making a debut on a new social-conversation app, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that he will be taking a break from Twitter. The announcement was worded exactly like his tweet from June 2020, when he had taken another break from the microblogging platform. "Off Twitter for a while," Elon Musk, 49, wrote - just as he had done eight months ago before a Twitter break that lasted two days.

Mr Musk, who recently surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, is an active Twitter user. He has a following of over 44 million on the microblogging platform, where his posts range from memes to updates about Tesla and SpaceX and interactions with fans.

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2021

His announcement has racked up over 90,000 'likes' in a matter of minutes, along with thousands of reactions.

Even Elon has to take a break... — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) February 2, 2021

Where am I going to get memes I don't understand now? pic.twitter.com/z1gC2XdcbZ — Riposte: B|∆©k V∆|€π+!π£ (@ma_posted) February 2, 2021

How I feel: Nooooooooo!



How I really feel: Honestly you have been working hard and you deserve a break.



Hope you don't stay gone too long though! — Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) February 2, 2021

Several people joked about the value of Twitter falling - referring to Elon Musk's recent fortune-making tweets. Tweets from the world's richest person recently drove up the stock of Etsy and Signal, and helped boost the GameStop surge.

Many joked that they were looking to buy stock in "Off Twitter for a while"

[furiously researches how to purchase stock in something called "Off Twitter for awhile"] https://t.co/qDordLYPmn — Dimetap????Bordeauxchambord (@DavidBowiesCock) February 2, 2021

On Sunday evening, Elon Musk made his debut on Clubhouse. His debut on a new social-conversation app was a wild ride, with talk ranging from wiring a monkey's brain for video gaming to the entrepreneur's grilling of Robinhood's chief executive, according to a Bloomberg report.