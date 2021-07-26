'I Dig My Own Grave A Lot,' Admits Elon Musk In Hilarious Tweet

Elon Musk, 50, is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is known as much for his entrepreneurial genius as he is for his fun and irreverent presence on social media. And it would not be wrong to say that his views on many subjects, ranging from space to digital currency, seem polarising to many. This has also often landed him in the eye of many social media storms in the past. Now, the Tesla and Space X founder has confessed on Twitter that he is aware that he has a huge part to play in all the controversies that he often finds himself in.

Reacting to a tweet that said that it was almost impossible to keep Mr Musk away from controversies, the entrepreneur admitted to digging his own grave.

The original post by a user with the account name “Pope of Muskanity” features a clip from the popular video game, Mario series. The clip features the title character of the game having to wade past a variety of tough challenges and obstacles to win the game. The tweet accompanying the video said, “How hard it is for Elon Musk to avoid controversies,” tagging Mr Musk.

How hard it is for @elonmusk to avoid controversies.????⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t1WbgjuFGZ — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) July 25, 2021

Replying to the tweet, Elon Musk said, “Although to be fair, I dig my own grave a lot,” with laughing emojis. To this, the user who posted the original tweet replied, “Freedom of speech and freedom of thought are only actually positives if you act and think like you're expected to, Master Elon! PS: Don't worry, we faithful appreciate your candor.”

???????? although to be fair, I dig my own grave a lot — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2021

Freedom of speech and freedom of thought are only actually positives if you act and think like you're expected to, Master Elon!



PS Don't worry, we faithful appreciate your candor. ???? — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) July 25, 2021

Several social media users reacted to the fun banter.

One user referred to the controversies stirred up by Elon as “Elongate”.

Yeah, you certainly create an #Elongate occasionally???? — ELONGATE (@elongateog) July 25, 2021

“One of the most accurate things this guy has ever said,” a user added cheekily.

One of the most accurate things this guy has ever said. https://t.co/E8KhExrjkR — Chad Kirchner (@chadkirchner) July 25, 2021

Many were in support of Mr Musk's unfiltered views. One user said, “Someone's got to do the dirty job. You are doing great.”

Someone's got to do the dirty job ????‍♀️ You are doing great ???? Keep up the good work @elonmusk !!! ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/nO5ljVMFkU — Cryptobee_2021???? (@Cryptobee_2021) July 25, 2021

“You're being real and that's all that matters…” another user commented.

You're being real and that's all that matters, some people can't handle it. Just keep on rocking on E!???????????? — Austin Barnard???? (@austinbarnard45) July 25, 2021

“Keep telling the truth!” a comment backing Mr Musk said.

Sometimes getting, what you feel to be truth out to people. Is more important than digging your corporate* grave. Keep telling the truth! https://t.co/fvD86CWPoM — Nick Caraccilo (@caraslappy14) July 25, 2021

“But you can always dig yourself out of a hole. Just keep digging,” another user commented.

But you can always dig yourself out of a hole. Just keep digging. ???? https://t.co/pAQUHxA2Nq — Bad (@BadDealer) July 25, 2021

