Elephants Dressed As Santa Claus Deliver Gifts To Schoolchildren

An elephant dressed as a Santa Claus at Jirasartwitthaya School.

Children at a school in Thailand received Christmas presents from elephants dressed as Santa Claus recently. The elephants dressed up in festive gear to hand out gifts to the students at the Jirasartwitthaya School in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok.

According to The Sun Daily, this unique Christmas celebration has been a tradition at the school for the last 15 years. Every year, Santa elephants deliver gifts to children and show off tricks.

This year, four festive elephants and their mahouts visited the school said Lardthongtare Meepan, owner of the Ayuttahaya Elephant Palace, an elephant camp.

"The highlight is not only handing out presents, but also students and elephants are forming a Christmas tree together," he said, according to The Sun Daily.

The elephants also put up a dance show and performed tricks for the excited audience of schoolchildren.

According to Euro News, the event is a yearly highlight for the students at Jirasartwitthaya School in Thailand - a predominantly Buddhist country. Last year too, five elephants visited the school to hand out stuffed toys and gifts.