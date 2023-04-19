Video Of An Elderly Man Feeding His Sick Wife Makes Internet Emotional

The video was shared by singer and Indian Idol 5 runner-up, Rakesh Maini

Videos showcasing love between elderly couples are always heartwarming to watch. One such touching clip has emerged online showing an elderly man feeding and taking care of his sick wife on a train. The video was captured and shared by Indian Idol 5 runner-up, Rakesh Maini, on his Instagram page.

In the caption of the video, he described the moving moment and wrote, ''Last night I saw this man boarding the train holding his sick wife's hand, sometimes feeding her and sometimes taking her to the toilet. Made her bed at night and made her sleep very lovingly without any problem. This is called true companionship and love. I kept watching them throughout, and couldn't stop myself. Felt so emotional.''

Watch the video here:

The short clip, shot inside a train compartment, shows the elderly man lovingly feeding his wife with his hands while talking to her gently. He also wipes food crumbs from his wife's mouth. Further, he even accompanied her to the washroom and tucked her in bed for the night.

Since being shared, the video has garnered a whopping 88 lakh views, more than 8.6 lakh likes and close to 3,500 comments. Social media users were moved after watching the emotional bond between the elderly couple and remarked that it's a heartening sight to witness love in its purest form. Some also said that they are so lucky to have each other, while others called it an example of true love and commitment.

One user wrote, ''This is all we want, but the sad part is that no one wants to put so many efforts, everyone is always looking for the better!!! I don't know y we human have become so heartless these days, where are these emotions missing, those who have it, they can't find someone who can understand!!!''

Another commented, ''For them, waking up every day together is a blessing.. May god bless them with more and more years.'' A third added, ''This is absolutely beautiful.''