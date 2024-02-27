Elderly Couple Charms Internet With 'Take A Look At My Girlfriend' Challenge

An influx of comments poured in, commending the couple for their spirit.

An elderly couple gained widespread internet attention for their heartwarming participation in a popular social media challenge. The couple's charming take on the "Take a Look at My Girlfriend" trend resonated with many viewers, attracting praise and admiration online.

The video commences with the husband, displaying a joyful expression, holding his phone to showcase a picture of his wife. The scene then transitions seamlessly, revealing the wife standing behind him. The couple then proceeds to gracefully dance together to the accompanying music.

The video received numerous positive comments, with viewers praising the couple's enthusiasm and positive attitude. Viewers expressed their admiration for the couple's zest for life, emphasising that age is not a barrier to experiencing joy and love.

A digital creator named Achamass shared the video on Instagram with the caption "My girlfriend" accompanied by a heart emoji. The video has garnered over 6 million views and nearly 800,000 likes.

"They proved age is just a number," commented a user.

"Calling them cute is an understatement," wrote another user in the comment box.

"There's no use in falling in love if you don't end up like this," commented a third user.

Many viewers were particularly impressed by the couple's participation, even declaring them the "champions" of the social media trend.

The featured song in the video is "Cupid's Chokehold," released in 2005 by the American band Gym Class Heroes, featuring vocals by Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy. The song blends elements of hip-hop and pop, and it was well-received for its unique sound and collaboration between the two musical acts.