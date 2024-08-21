'Ease, Affordability....': X User Lists 10 Differences Between Life In India And US

The post accumulated more than 4 million views.

An Indian couple, who both graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur in 2016, had moved to the United States for higher education. However, after spending several years in the US, they returned to India last year. Now, in a post on X, Nayrhit B, co-founder of Gushwork, shared his experience online, highlighting key differences between life in two countries and offering insights for those in their 20s and 30s considering a similar move.

"My wife and I made the decision of moving back to India from the US after completing our higher education. We decided to dedicate our lives to building & researching technologies out of India for the world. We recently completed 1 year of our stay here. To all the Indian 20-40 year olds who are contemplating their move back to India but are filled with uncertainties, this is an honest compilation of 10 differences we observed after our move back here!" Mr Nayrhit wrote in a post on X.

In his post, Mr Nayrhit said that one of the most significant differences they noted was the accessibility and affordability of domestic help in India. "The cost of labour may be low, but the convenience of having domestic help cannot be overstated," he remarked, highlighting the additional 15-20 hours of free time they now have each week as a working couple.

Culturally, the X user wrote that he, as an Indian, found it challenging to make deep connections in the US. "It is easier for me personally to form meaningful relationships and even rekindle old ones," he wrote.

When it comes to digital convenience, India stands out, Mr Nayrhit wrote. From groceries to makeup, the speed and efficiency of intra-city logistics in India are unmatched. "Sure, the US has Instacart and DoorDash, but the quick commerce platforms here can deliver almost anything within 10 minutes," he said.

Digital payment is another area where India triumphed. "Apple Pay and UPI are comparable from user experience standpoint. Real difference: UPI is free & a part of govt infra - where in Apple Pay, there is a 2%-7% of transaction volumed which flows into private players," he wrote.

However, Mr Nayrhit also shared some aspects of the US that he misses. For instance, the orderly queues - a hallmark of everyday life in America - are sorely missed. "In India, lines at counters, coffee shops, security checks, and QSRs can be really chaotic, sometimes very irritating," he remarked.

"If you are an outdoorsy person, stay in the US," Mr Nayrhit suggested. "If you cannot live without hiking, biking or love frequenting beaches, you will not be very happy here. India, on the other hand, makes it incredibly convenient to stay, workout & find leisure in indoor activities," he said.

Further, Mr Nayrhit also wrote, "India is still very judgemental of queer communities. Yes, there are hyper-urban pockets where it is fine. But, mass India still is not very accepting of LGBTQ communities. I am bullish though that this will change fast in the next 5 years."

Concluding his post, the X user said that the job market is tough in both nations. "You can get a job but to get a high-paying gig that can allow you an equivalent house & car here, it is not trivial. Several of my friends who came back had to cut back on their lifestyles significantly," he said.

Mr Nayrhit shared the post just a day back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 4 million views and over 8,000 likes and several comments.