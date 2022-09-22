Company Announces 11-Day Break For Employees. Because, Mental Health

An update posted on Meesho's website revealed that this initiative is aimed at allowing employees "to completely unplug from work and prioritize their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period".

Meesho had earlier announced a "boundaryless" workplace model. (Representational)



In a bid to prioritise the mental health of its employees, e-commerce platform Meesho has announced an 11-day companywide "Reset and Recharge break" for the second year in a row.

An update posted on their website revealed that this initiative is aimed at allowing employees "to completely unplug from work and prioritize their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period".

Founder and CTO Sanjeev Barnwal made the announcement on Twitter, highlighting that a work life balance was paramount to good mental health. 

"We've announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of work life balance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from October 22 to November 1," he said.

Meesho had earlier announced a "boundaryless" workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave as well as 30-day gender reassignment leave.

