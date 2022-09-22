Company Announces 11-Day Break For Employees. Because, Mental Health

Meesho had earlier announced a "boundaryless" workplace model. (Representational)

In a bid to prioritise the mental health of its employees, e-commerce platform Meesho has announced an 11-day companywide "Reset and Recharge break" for the second year in a row.

An update posted on their website revealed that this initiative is aimed at allowing employees "to completely unplug from work and prioritize their mental well-being after the busy festive sale period".

Founder and CTO Sanjeev Barnwal made the announcement on Twitter, highlighting that a work life balance was paramount to good mental health.

"We've announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of work life balance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from October 22 to November 1," he said.

Meesho had earlier announced a "boundaryless" workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave as well as 30-day gender reassignment leave.