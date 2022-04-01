Dyson Says Its Air-Purifying Headphones Are Not An April Fool's Day Joke

Dyson Zone: These noise-cancelling headphones come with an air-purifying device.

Dyson has been forced to deny that its new headphones with air-purifying technology are an April Fool's Day joke.

After making it big with vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair styling devices, the British tech company announced its foray into wearable technology earlier this week. On March 30, Dyson released visuals of its new noise-cancelling headphones - Dyson Zone - which include an inbuilt air-purifying device. The headphones come with a bizarre-looking face visor that will "supply a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth," Dyson said.

"30 years of air filtration expertise pioneered into a wearable, high-end audio device," Dyson wrote while announcing the Zone. "With a contact-free visor to supply a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth. So, you can breathe cleaner air, anywhere," the company said.

Get in the zone with Dyson's latest technology.



30 years of air filtration expertise pioneered into a wearable, high-end audio device. With a contact-free visor to supply a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth. So, you can breathe cleaner air, anywhere. — Dyson (@Dyson) March 30, 2022

The idea of combing Bluetooth headphones with an air-filtration system seemed so outlandish that a section of the Internet was convinced that it was an early April Fool's Day prank on Dyson's part. The company, however, has denied these allegations.

"This is no April Fool's joke," Dyson wrote on Twitter in response to a user who wondered if they were playing a prank.

This is no April Fools joke ???? — Dyson (@Dyson) March 30, 2022

According to The Verge, Dyson's goal with the Zone is to make urban-living more comfortable by addressing both air and noise pollution. The headphones will work by pulling in air through the earpieces. The air is then filtered and piped through the no-contact visor for users to breathe.

The headphones took six years of development to produce, The National News reported. They will go on sale sometime in autumn. So far, Dyson has not revealed details like price or tech specifications.