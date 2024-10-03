Dussehra 2024: Is It On October 12 Or 13? Know The Exact Date

Dussehra, also known as Vijaydashami, celebrates Lord Ram's victory over demon king Ravana.

The time of festivities has begun. With the end of the pitru paksha (a fortnight of remembering our ancestors), Navratri has started. It is an annual festival celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga. It spans over nine nights and culminates with Maha Dashami or Dussehra. The festival has dual significance - it is celebrated as Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after victory over demon king Ravana as well as Goddess Durga's slaying of Mahishashura, a demon. The festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in entire India.

But due to tithi (dates in Hindu calendar), there is confusion about the exact date to celebrate Dussehra in 2024.

When will Dussehra 2024?

Though Navratri is celebrated four times in a year, the most popular one falls in the month of September or October. It is known as Sharadiya Navratri, which culminates with Dussehra. The four-day Durga Puja is also celebrated during this time.

In 2024, the Dashami tithi will begin at 10.58am on October 12 (Saturday) and end at 9.08am on October 13 (Sunday). Since the auspicious time begins on Saturday, Dussehra 2024 will be celebrated on October 12.

Since it's second Saturday, followed by Sunday, banks will remain closed on both the days.

Significance of Dussehra

Dussehra symbolises the triumph of good over evil in Hindu tradition. It marks Lord Ram's victory over the demon king Ravana, as well as Goddess Durga's conquest of Mahishasura. Celebrated on the tenth day of the Navratri festival, Dussehra serves as a reminder of moral righteousness and the power of virtue.

In many parts of India, effigies of Ravana are burned to signify the destruction of evil. It also signifies new beginnings and prosperity, with many people starting new ventures or journeys on this auspicious day.