Navratri 2024: Festivities Begin Nationwide With Devotees Offering Prayers

Navratri, Nine Forms Of Durga: The most auspicious Hindu festival of Navratri begins today, with the worship of Goddess Durga and devotees thronging temples to perform puja with chants of mantras nationwide. For nine days, people will engage in fasting, feasting, and various rituals to honour the goddess, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

During Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga, each representing different aspects of femininity and strength. The nine forms include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Each day of the festival is dedicated to a specific form of the goddess, allowing devotees to deepen their spiritual connection and seek blessings.

Navratri is celebrated four times a year, with two periods known as Gupt Navratri. The Chaitra Navratri usually occurs in March-April, while the Shardiya Navratri, the most widely celebrated, falls in September or October. The four-day-long Durga Puja will kick off on October 9 (Saptami) and culminate with Maha Dashami (Dussehra) on October 12.

As people come together to celebrate, they embrace various traditions and rituals. Colourful decorations, traditional dance forms like Garba and Dandiya, and elaborate pujas will fill the atmosphere with joy and spirituality.

As the most auspicious festivities begin, you can extend your wishes to friends and family and seek the divine's blessings.

"May the Navratri celebrations fill your life with unmatched energy and happiness," echoes the sentiments of many. As we celebrate the triumph of good over evil, may Goddess Durga bless you with peace, joy, and success.

Wishing everyone a blessed Navratri filled with prosperity, good health, and divine blessings. May the nine days of festivities illuminate your life with love and positivity. Jai Mata Di! As we honor the goddess and reflect on her teachings, let's strengthen our bonds and spread joy during this auspicious time. Happy Navratri to all!