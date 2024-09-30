October Bank Holidays 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days, See Full List

Online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays for October, with a total of 15 closures across the country. These holidays include public and regional observances, such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Additionally, banks will remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

It's essential to note that the holiday schedule varies by state, with different regions observing different festivals. Customers are advised to check the RBI's official website for the detailed holiday list, as not all holidays apply universally. Before visiting a bank branch, verifying the holiday dates specific to your state will help avoid inconvenience.

It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays. Although bank branches will be closed these days, customers can still access banking services through:

Net banking ATMs Mobile applications Bank websites

Bank Holidays in October 2024: Check Full List

October 1: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

October 2: National holiday on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 3: Shardiya Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

October 6: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

October 10: Maha Saptami

October 11: Mahanavami

October 12: Dussehra and second Saturday

October 13: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

October 14: Durga Puja (Dasin) and Dussehra in Gangtok

October 16: Laxmi Puja (Agartala, Kolkata)

October 17: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 20: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

October 26: Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir) and Fourth Saturday

October 27: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi

Notably, the list of holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories, namely the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.