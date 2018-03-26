Dublin Cinema Hall Holds Dog-Friendly Film Screening. Pics Are Too Cute

Dozens of dogs along with their humans filled the cinema hall to enjoy the new quirky Anderson film.
Ireland's largest dog welfare society, Dogs Trust Ireland posted pictures on their official Twitter and Instagram handles.
We had the BEST time watching #IsleOfDogs at Ireland's first dog friendly movie screening at @thelighthoused7! So many well behaved dogs Here's hoping to many more events! Thanks so much @thedoggiedo, @20thcenturyfoxirl & @LightHouseD7 for organising. #dogfriendlyirelandpic.twitter.com/7LXZbQOcfH— Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) March 25, 2018
The pictures show dogs seated comfortably on blanketed seats, enjoying the film with plenty of delicious doggy treats.
Just look at these good dogs:
Joy...overload. #isleofdogs#dogfriendlyscreeningpic.twitter.com/2KA5pS6CIJ— Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) March 25, 2018
Behold! #IsleofDogs#Aislesofdogs#DogFriendlyScreeningpic.twitter.com/rRlZfh7iIK— Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) March 25, 2018
"The screening was amazing," Siobhan O'Donovan of Doggy Do festival, which helped to organise the movie screening, told indepdedent.ie. "The dogs were so well behaved and despite some fabulous on-screen whistling, barking and howling our special audience were pretty much 100% chilled."
"Some nodded off, some sat up and seemed to really enjoy the action. We were thrilled with the interest and that everyone had such a good time."
