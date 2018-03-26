Dublin Cinema Hall Holds Dog-Friendly Film Screening. Pics Are Too Cute

If you love dogs (and excuse me, who doesn't?), chances are you will fall in love with these "paw"dorable pictures.

A Dublin cinema hosted a dog-friendly screening of Wes Anderson's "Isle Of Dogs"

If you love dogs (and excuse me, who doesn't?), chances are you will fall in love with these "paw"dorable pictures. On Sunday, Dublin's Light House Cinema held a dog-friendly film screening, ahead of American director Wes Anderson's new animated movie Isle Of Dogs release in Irish cinema halls on March 30, joe.ie reported. And pictures of the pooches having a grand ol' time are making the Internet's heart melt.

Dozens of dogs along with their humans filled the cinema hall to enjoy the new quirky Anderson film.

Ireland's largest dog welfare society, Dogs Trust Ireland posted pictures on their official Twitter and Instagram handles.
 

The pictures show dogs seated comfortably on blanketed seats, enjoying the film with plenty of delicious doggy treats. 
 


Just look at these good dogs:
  

"The screening was amazing," Siobhan O'Donovan of Doggy Do festival, which helped to organise the movie screening, told indepdedent.ie. "The dogs were so well behaved and despite some fabulous on-screen whistling, barking and howling our special audience were pretty much 100% chilled."

"Some nodded off, some sat up and seemed to really enjoy the action. We were thrilled with the interest and that everyone had such a good time."

Isle Of Dogs is a new stop-motion film from Wes Anderson following a boy's quest to find his dog in a dystopian future Japan.

(With inputs from ANI)

