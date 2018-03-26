Dublin Cinema Hall Holds Dog-Friendly Film Screening. Pics Are Too Cute

We had the BEST time watching #IsleOfDogs at Ireland's first dog friendly movie screening at @thelighthoused7! So many well behaved dogs Here's hoping to many more events! Thanks so much @thedoggiedo, @20thcenturyfoxirl & @LightHouseD7 for organising. #dogfriendlyirelandpic.twitter.com/7LXZbQOcfH