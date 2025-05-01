Dubai's Tiny Room With Rs 62,000 Monthly Rent Amuses Internet: "Triggered My Claustrophobia"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A controversial listing featured a small room for AED 2,700 per month. The room, in Marina, offers limited space, only fitting a bed and cupboard. Online users reacted humorously, highlighting the area's affordability issues.

Dubai's real estate market offers a wide range of options, from luxurious villas to small rooms with bunk beds. However, the city's high rental prices can be a significant challenge for many residents. A recent Instagram listing sparked controversy, advertising a small partitioned room with a balcony for AED 2,700 (Rs 62,000) per month, leaving many netizens shocked and discussing the affordability issue.

The listing was shared on the Instagram page of real estate agency Neson Services. The tiny space in Dubai's upscale Marina area, barely fitting a single bed and cupboard, was listed for Rs 62,000 (AED 2,700) per month, plus a Rs 11,618 (AED 500) deposit. In Dubai, "partitions" refer to makeshift rooms created using temporary walls or dividers, often within apartments or villas. This particular listing described a small, cubicle-sized area with limited mobility.

"Ready-to-move-in Partition with balcony for rent in Marina, Dubai. Ladies only apartment," the video was captioned.,

The viral post has sparked widespread amusement and discussion. Some people jokingly asked about the rest of the space, highlighting the absurdity of the situation, while others compared it to Mumbai's cramped apartments.

One user wrote, "My claustrophobia got triggered. Who is even living in these rooms? Like what is happening with people. Are we this much populated? This is just sad on so many levels."

Another commented, "Marina is like Mumbai in India, for Rs 60,000, you will get only this much."

A third said, "With all sorts of taxations, high cost of visas, high cost of property & restrictions UAE is fast moving out as favourable country for foreigners. Expat businesses on look out for favourable destinations." A fourth added, "My balconys bigger."

Notably, Dubai's rental market has seen significant changes following the launch of the Real-Time Rental Index by the Dubai Land Department. Rents have increased across most districts, with hikes ranging from 8% to 15%, and some areas experiencing even higher increases. Landlords are taking advantage of the new index to raise rents without hesitation, giving tenants the option to either continue living in the same place or move out.