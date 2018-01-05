Drunk Man's Taxi Ride Through Three Countries Costs Him $2,000

A drunk Norwegian man racked up a bill of $2,200 after taking a cab through three countries after New Year's Eve festivities.
The Norwegian was partying in Copenhagen's waterfront district Nyhavn on December 31. After wrapping up the merrymaking, the inebriated man booked a cab from Copenhagen back to his home in Oslo, over 600 kilometres away. The six-hour ride covered three countries - starting from Denmark, moving through Sweden and finally culminating in Norway.
According to the police, upon reaching his destination, instead of paying the fare, the party-goer went straight to bed. The taxi driver found himself stranded outside the man's house after his car battery ran out.
A towing vehicle was called to help out the driver and the drunk man was woken up by cops. He agreed to pay his bill of 18,000 Norwegian kroner.
The Norwegian has no past criminal records, BBC quotes Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
