Drunk Man's Taxi Ride Through Three Countries Costs Him $2,000

The Norwegian man was partying in Copenhagen on December 31



A drunk Norwegian man racked up a bill of $2,200 after taking a cab through three countries after New Year's Eve festivities.



The Norwegian was partying in Copenhagen's waterfront district Nyhavn on December 31. After wrapping up the merrymaking, the inebriated man booked a cab from Copenhagen back to his home in Oslo, over 600 kilometres away. The six-hour ride covered three countries - starting from Denmark, moving through Sweden and finally culminating in Norway.

The taxi went from Copenhagen to Oslo via Sweden and covered a distance of over 600 kilometres



The Danish taxi driver called Oslo Police for help. Police later documented the amusing drunken tale in a series of



The Norwegian has no past criminal records,



