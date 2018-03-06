Drunk Man Passes Out In Uber, Wakes Up 500 Kms Away. He Now Owes $1,600

The man started a fundraiser to collect the amount but it didn't work

Offbeat | | Updated: March 06, 2018 15:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Drunk Man Passes Out In Uber, Wakes Up 500 Kms Away. He Now Owes $1,600

The man passed out in the cab. When he woke up, he was far away from his drop location (representational)

"Blacked out in an Uber and woke up to a $1,600 dent in my pocket," reads a description for a fundraiser on GoFundMe by a person named Kenny Bachman.

The man from New Jersey, US is trying to raise money to pay for an Uber ride he took in a drunken state that landed him a fare of $1,600 and dropped him over 500 kilometres away, reports NJ.com.

Last Friday, 21-year-old Kenny Bachman was partying with his friends in the state of West Virginia, far away from home. He booked an Uber to take him to the West Virginia University Campus, where he was staying for the weekend with friends.

The drinking took a toll and he ended up passing out in the cab.

When Mr Bachman woke up two hours later, he was nowhere close to the campus he thought he was headed to. In fact, he was nearly 500 kilometres away from it.

According to Charlotte Observer, the 21-year-old woke up only 30 minutes away from his hometown in Gloucester County, New Jersey. By the time he realised where he was, it was too late to turn around.

"I just woke up.. And I'm thinking, 'Why the f*** am I in the car next to some random a** dude I don't even know?" he told NJ.com in a phone interview.
 
west virginia to new jersey google map

The man ended over 500 kilometres away in New Jersey (Google maps)

To make matters worse, the 21-year-old had ordered an UberXL, which is way more pricey than the other options on Uber.

To add salt to injury, the total fare of $1,635.93 would have been half if not for surge pricing which inflated his fare.

Unfortunately for Mr Bachman, the damage was already done.

"I feel like there's very little I could have done to reverse it," he told Charlotte Observer.

But Mr Bachman maintains he didn't put his permanent residence in New Jersey as his destination.

"Obviously I sent the Uber, I don't know where to, I know I wouldn't send it to my house, I knew where I was," he told NJ.com.

Comments
Close [X]
The cab company confirmed the ride to the website and said the driver took the man to the destination he requested.

When the ride ended, Kenny Bachman gave his driver five stars for the ride. As for the fundraiser, he only managed to raise $135 of the total $1,600 he intended to. The rest would have to come from his own pocket.

Click for more trending news


Trending

UberNew JerseyWest Virginia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tripura ElectionMeghalaya ElectionNagaland ElectionLIVE TVSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................