Drunk Man Passes Out In Uber, Wakes Up 500 Kms Away. He Now Owes $1,600

The man from New Jersey, US is trying to raise money to pay for an Uber ride he took in a drunken state that landed him a fare of $1,600 and dropped him over 500 kilometres away, reports NJ.com.
Last Friday, 21-year-old Kenny Bachman was partying with his friends in the state of West Virginia, far away from home. He booked an Uber to take him to the West Virginia University Campus, where he was staying for the weekend with friends.
The drinking took a toll and he ended up passing out in the cab.
When Mr Bachman woke up two hours later, he was nowhere close to the campus he thought he was headed to. In fact, he was nearly 500 kilometres away from it.
According to Charlotte Observer, the 21-year-old woke up only 30 minutes away from his hometown in Gloucester County, New Jersey. By the time he realised where he was, it was too late to turn around.
"I just woke up.. And I'm thinking, 'Why the f*** am I in the car next to some random a** dude I don't even know?" he told NJ.com in a phone interview.
To make matters worse, the 21-year-old had ordered an UberXL, which is way more pricey than the other options on Uber.
To add salt to injury, the total fare of $1,635.93 would have been half if not for surge pricing which inflated his fare.
Unfortunately for Mr Bachman, the damage was already done.
"I feel like there's very little I could have done to reverse it," he told Charlotte Observer.
But Mr Bachman maintains he didn't put his permanent residence in New Jersey as his destination.
"Obviously I sent the Uber, I don't know where to, I know I wouldn't send it to my house, I knew where I was," he told NJ.com.
Comments
When the ride ended, Kenny Bachman gave his driver five stars for the ride. As for the fundraiser, he only managed to raise $135 of the total $1,600 he intended to. The rest would have to come from his own pocket.
Click for more trending news