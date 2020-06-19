Drop Everything And Look At This Dog Meeting His Best Friend, A Dolphin

Gunner the dog meets his water buddy, Delta the dolphin.

Is there anything - anything - cuter than inter-species friendships? If you think the answer is yes, these photos of Gunner the dog reuniting with his best friend, Delta the dolphin, will change your mind. Over the last few days, social media users have been gushing over pictures of Gunner and Delta that have gone insanely viral everywhere - from Twitter to Facebook to Instagram. Their crazy popularity is not without reason either, because who doesn't love a good friendship story? Especially one that involves two of the most adored animals on the Internet.

Gunner and Delta's 'aww-dorable' friendship began when the dog was just an eight-week-old puppy. At that time, Delta the dolphin was four-years-old.

The two met at the Dolphin Research Center in Florida Keys, which is a non-profit organisation home to a family of dolphins and sea lions. Gunner, who belongs to one of the organisation's employees, was photographed meeting Delta six year ago, when the dolphin poked its head out of water to greet the pooch.

Around one week ago, the two were filmed reuniting in photos that are sure to brighten your day. In the pics, which have created a huge splash on social media with millions of 'likes' and 'shares' on social media, Gunner the goldie was seen happily licking his water buddy.

Take a look:

The Dolphin Research Centre also shared a throwback picture of their first meeting:

And the hugely popular Twitter account 'We Rate Dogs' rated them 13/10 - though they clearly deserve at least 15/10.

We have received information confirming the validity of the photo below. This is Gunner and his water buddy, Delta. Delta lives at a seaside sanctuary in the Florida Keys and has been best friends with Gunner ever since he was a puppy. 13/10 for both https://t.co/doLa57OnxIpic.twitter.com/2YfnYS2Xa8 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 18, 2020

Social media users can't stop gushing over these pics. Take a look at some of the reactions they have collected:

Next thing ya know: pic.twitter.com/xCUsXPCOeZ — Colin Phang (@cphangcolin) June 18, 2020

Gunner and Delta are booping snoots! — Trump is a Narcissistic Sociopath (@WCornelius10) June 18, 2020

They even spotted a jealous ex in the background:

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.