Drone Footage Of Ice Skater On Frozen Dam Is Scary But So Stunning

Offbeat | | Updated: January 04, 2018 14:10 IST
"I've never seen anything like this... absolutely breathtaking," says a Facebook user.

There aren't many things that are good about extremely cold weather. However, this breathtaking ice skating video definitely is. A Utah man's drone footage of an ice skater on a frozen dam is leaving many on social media impressed. Chances are when you see the clip, you too would want to keep watching it over and over again.

"I knew once I shot it, it was going to be a great clip," Justin McFarland, who shot the video, told NDTV. He later posted the clip on Facebook and Instagram, where it won many hearts.

Recorded at Pineview Dam in Utah, US, the video shows a skater skating on the frozen dam. While the clip may seem scary to some, the skaters took all necessary precaution to ensure they were safe on the ice.

"You'll notice the skater is wearing a life jacket and holding two screw drivers, just in case. The ice looks dangerous but they tested it out before skating. It is about four inches thick here, with a thin layer of water on top giving the reflection and covering the skate tracks back up," Mr McFarland told NDTV. He even posted a warning while sharing the video, urging people to test the ice beforehand and not try to one up the video.

Take a look at the video below:
 

The videos have collected over 3,000 views collectively on Instagram and another 56,500 views on Facebook.

"WOW! That's beautiful and awesome!" says one Instagram user. "I've never seen anything like this... absolutely breathtaking," says a Facebook user.

