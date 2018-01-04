Drone Footage Of Ice Skater On Frozen Dam Is Scary But So Stunning

WARNING: I would feel partially responsible if somebody were to see my video, go skating here without caution and get hurt. These skaters are wearing life jackets, have tethers, and are carrying screwdrivers. The ice on THIS DAY had been tested extensively. Please test your own ice each day, don't try to 1UP this video with something careless. Thanks, and enjoy the clip. Ice skating on Pineview Reservoir Sample, stay tuned for more.

A post shared by Justin McFarland (@justin_mcvideo) on Dec 30, 2017 at 4:13pm PST