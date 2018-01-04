Drone Footage Of Ice Skater On Frozen Dam Is Scary But So Stunning

"I knew once I shot it, it was going to be a great clip," Justin McFarland, who shot the video, told NDTV. He later posted the clip on Facebook and Instagram, where it won many hearts.
Recorded at Pineview Dam in Utah, US, the video shows a skater skating on the frozen dam. While the clip may seem scary to some, the skaters took all necessary precaution to ensure they were safe on the ice.
"You'll notice the skater is wearing a life jacket and holding two screw drivers, just in case. The ice looks dangerous but they tested it out before skating. It is about four inches thick here, with a thin layer of water on top giving the reflection and covering the skate tracks back up," Mr McFarland told NDTV. He even posted a warning while sharing the video, urging people to test the ice beforehand and not try to one up the video.
WARNING: I would feel partially responsible if somebody were to see my video, go skating here without caution and get hurt. These skaters are wearing life jackets, have tethers, and are carrying screwdrivers. The ice on THIS DAY had been tested extensively. Please test your own ice each day, don't try to 1UP this video with something careless. Thanks, and enjoy the clip. Ice skating on Pineview Reservoir Sample, stay tuned for more.
The videos have collected over 3,000 views collectively on Instagram and another 56,500 views on Facebook.
"WOW! That's beautiful and awesome!" says one Instagram user. "I've never seen anything like this... absolutely breathtaking," says a Facebook user.
