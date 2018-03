Driver Pulled Over By Cops Presents Them With A Homer Simpson License

Earlier this week, @tvprp's PC Phillips stopped a car in Milton Keynes.



When she tried to identify the driver's ID, she found the below...



The driver's car was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper licence.



