Driver Pulled Over By Cops Presents Them With A Homer Simpson License

D'oh!

Offbeat | | Updated: March 18, 2018 09:24 IST
The Homer Simpson license presented to the police.

The Simpsons could not have predicted this. An unidentified driver in Milton Keynes, England, was pulled over by cops on Sunday night. When asked for an ID, he presented them with Homer Simpson's driving license. The license came complete with Homer Simpson's picture, his signature and a US address.

We can't make this stuff up, see for yourself:
 
In addition to driving with a cartoon character's license, the police also found that he had no insurance.
 
According to the Thames Valley Police, the driver was reported for both offences and his car was seized.

The driver's brazen act, however, had many on Twitter laughing and cracking jokes:
 
Meanwhile, closer home, another criminal's hilarious attempt to evade the law had people laughing too.

 

