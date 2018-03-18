Driver Pulled Over By Cops Presents Them With A Homer Simpson License

We can't make this stuff up, see for yourself:
Earlier this week, @tvprp's PC Phillips stopped a car in Milton Keynes.- Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) March 15, 2018
When she tried to identify the driver's ID, she found the below...
The driver's car was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper licence.
D'oh! pic.twitter.com/1IFWvJzyvH
In addition to driving with a cartoon character's license, the police also found that he had no insurance.
This was presented as a driving licence to us last night in @tvp_mk. Also had no insurance and therefore car seized and reported for both offences. #P6432pic.twitter.com/JEZq0Fu4y6- TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) March 12, 2018
According to the Thames Valley Police, the driver was reported for both offences and his car was seized.
Clearly a fake. Homer lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace.- Mark Chunder (@MisterChunder) March 15, 2018
You guys are gonna be so embarrassed.... that's a famous TV star!- Steve Turczyn (@SteveTurczyn) March 15, 2018
DOH. LOL- Joe Racine (@jpr1953) March 17, 2018
Meanwhile, closer home, another criminal's hilarious attempt to evade the law had people laughing too.
