Dramatic Footage Shows Owner Trying To Save Car Swept Away By Sea

A man was filmed trying to save his half-sunk car.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a car owner tried to save his vehicle after it was swept out to sea. According to Daily Mail, Lee Dolby of Kent, UK, captured a video of a man wading through the waves to rescue his half-sunk Volkswagen Golf. The car was dragged away by heavy currents after its owner parked it too close to the water while unloading a jet ski.

Mr Dolby, 40, filmed the desperate rescue operation as the motorist waded through waist-deep water to save his car, while another man on a jet ski circled the spot and attempted to help him. "He just lost his car," a person off-camera can be heard saying in the video.

"Just popped down the beach for an hour with the boys and see this fella trying to unload his jet ski and parked a little too close," wrote Mr Dolby while sharing the unbelievable footage on Facebook Thursday. "Couple of waves come and claimed his car!"

Watch the video below:

The video has gone viral with more than 3.6 lakh views on Facebook, along with thousands of stunned comments.

"En-golfed in water," quipped one person in the comments section. "How unlucky," another wrote.

According to The Sun, the rescue operation was ultimately successful. An onlooker bought a length of rope to tie to the car and tow it back. The group managed to save the Volkswagen vehicle from getting swept away, and was later filmed dragging it back to the shore.

In a similar incident last year, a car parked too close to the sea in Maharashtra was nearly swept away by powerful waves.