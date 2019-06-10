Video: Car Gets Stuck In Sand, Nearly Gets Swept By Sea In Maharashtra

It is still not clear how many people were inside the car and if anyone was injured in the incident.

A car, driven too close to the sea shore at a beach in Maharashtra's Palghar district today, got stuck in the sand and was nearly washed away into the sea, news agency ANI reported.

In a video sourced by the news agency, the car can be seen swaying in water after being hit against strong waves. An occupant of the car then opens the door to step out of it while almost half of the car gets submerged under the waves.

Then, another man is seen running towards the car to help even as wave after wave hits the sea shore, swaying the car even more violently.

#WATCH A car gets stuck in sand and is lashed by waves, at a beach in Palgarh (10 June). #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/x0KuZ8ibQE — ANI (@ANI) 10 June 2019

It is still not clear how many people were inside the car and if anyone was injured in the incident.

The waves looked powerful against a grey sky as monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai and the Konkan region between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Palghar is located about 87 kilometers north of Mumbai. A cyclone is also likely to develop in the Arabian Sea, some 300 kilometres off the country's west coast during this period, the weather department has said.