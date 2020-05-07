'Don't Visit Linkin Park': Mumbai Police's Musical Warning Amid Lockdown

A picture shared by Mumbai Police on Twitter.

With the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossing the 1,000 mark on Wednesday, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to urge citizens to stay indoors in order to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease. In a 'musical' post shared on social media this morning, Mumbai Police asked residents to respect lockdown rules - and enlisted the help of some popular bands to do so.

The financial capital of the country has been the worst-hit city from the coronavirus pandemic. Police in Mumbai are enforcing a strict curfew at night and all movement, except for medical reasons, is prohibited.

Mumbai Police also reminded people to follow lockdown rules and avoid going out for non-essential activities by using the names of popular bands like Backstreet Boys and U2 in clever slogans. With the slogans, they urged people to avoid visiting "Linkin Park" and reminded them that their home is their "Oasis".

"Stay indoors, for we are on the streets, playing your favourite safety tunes with our 'Band-o-bast'," wrote Mumbai Police while sharing the four slogans on Twitter.

Take a look at Mumbai Police's musical warning below:

Stay indoors, for we are on the streets, playing your favourite safety tunes with our 'Band-o-bast'. #LockdownPerformance#TakingOnCoronapic.twitter.com/ejPW0Ofbfw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 7, 2020

Since being shared online this morning, the tweet has collected over 1,000 'likes' and a ton of comments, with many praising the police department's creativity. Take a look at some of the reactions that the post has garnered below:

Awesome????✊???? msgs. Very creative — Tapas Manna (@tapasmanna) May 7, 2020

You guys have a great taste in music! — Rudresh Solanki (@rudresh97) May 7, 2020

The stay home message also proved to be a hit on Instagram, where it has been 'liked' more than 15,000 times.

