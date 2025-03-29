"Don't Come To US For Studies": Student's Advice For Fellow Indians Sparks Debate

A Reddit user who claims to hold a Master of Science (MSc) degree from a US University has sparked a heated discussion online after sharing his views on the American education system. In the post, the user highlighted the struggles that many international students confront in the US. He also warned others against coming to the US for the next three to four years. "The coaching mafia is running scams, talking about the US as the land of milk and honey. Don't come to the US for the next 3-4 years," the user wrote.

The Redditor further expressed concern about the mental health challenges faced by students abroad. "Students are struggling to get jobs, I have known lots of Indian students going into depression. US universities will take your money, and you will be left with huge debt and depression," he said.

The post quickly gained traction online, with users chiming in to share their experiences. While some agreed with the OP, describing their difficulty in securing jobs after graduation and the financial burden of student loans, others defended their decision to study in the US, citing the opportunities to gain valuable international experience.

"People used to have three job offers before graduation until 2022. Now, they don't have even one after more than a year of graduation. Come only if you are rich and want to take a huge risk where you can afford to lose all the money you pay the university," wrote one user.

"Personally agree, but I graduated in 2024 and I know a lot of people with experience still haven't been able to find something," commented another. "If USA is the target destination, better hold off for the next 2 years and by the time you graduate there will be clarity on the policies," said a third user.

Also Read | "Back In India, Drowning In Debt": Man's Emotional Post About His Financial Struggle Goes Viral

However, one user defended their decision to study in the US, saying, "It's been tough, but the exposure and learning have been worth it."

"Stop gatekeeping going abroad. NRIs are earning $150k/year on median while it will take resident Indians their whole career to earn that much money," commented another.

"cut the fear-mongering and gatekeeping. Yeah, times are rough, everyone gets that. But if you're getting into a solid under-20 program, your path in the U.S. won't be as bad as people are making it out to be," said a third user.