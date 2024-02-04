''Don't Come Out...'': Forest Officer Warns Tourists After Elephant Chases 2 Men In Terrifying Video

Parveen Kaswan urged people to stay inside their vehicles when near wild animals.

In a terrifying video, a wild elephant is seen chasing two men and charging at a vehicle in a forest area. The incident occurred in the Bandipur forest, situated along the Karnataka-Kerala border, and was captured on camera. The footage has prompted warnings from officials who criticised the behaviour of the tourists as irresponsible. The video was shared on X on Friday by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan who urged people to stay inside their vehicles when near wild animals.

In the video, an elephant is seen charging at two men on a road as they run for their lives. In their attempt to escape, one of them stumbles and falls, while the elephant attempts to trample him. However, suddenly, the elephant stops and turns back, leaving both the men unharmed.

''This person was just lucky. But never take this risk when in the wildlife area. Don't come out of the vehicle or go close to wild animals. It is said from Kerala,'' the caption read.

Watch the video here:

This person was just lucky. But never take this risk when in wildlife area. Don't come out of vehicle or go close to wild animals. It is said from Kerala. pic.twitter.com/2LwkTaY3Vd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 2, 2024

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Just last week we crossed this road. All the elephants were peaceful. What was the trigger for the elephant here?''

Another commented, ''This is what happens when you try to encroach into their home! Leave the animals alone. Let them live.''

A third said, ''People think they are smart but they forget that jungle is not their domain. It has a set of rules which must be followed to protect your self.'' A fourth added, ''Hope the vehicle is tracked and the guilty are fined.''

A fifth said, ''These two should be arrested and jailed for a year. Let them know they haven't escaped danger yet.''

According to the Wildlife Trust of India, degradation of forest habitat and increased encroachment have resulted in increased human-elephant conflict. Over 400 humans are killed in encounters with elephants annually.