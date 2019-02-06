Donald Trump's Crooked Tie Takes Centre Stage At State Of The Union Address

Netizens were quick to notice that Donald Trump's bright red tie was crooked during his State of the Union address

Offbeat | | Updated: February 06, 2019 11:04 IST
Donald Trump's crooked red tie inspired a ton of jokes and memes. (AFP)


As US President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, Twitter focused its attention on something seemingly askew about his appearance - his tie. Netizens were quick to notice that his bright red tie was crooked, and it was soon all anyone could talk about. As jokes about Mr Trump's tie flew thick and fast on Twitter, we collected some of the best ones for you.

Take a look:

The tie was soon trending on the micro blogging site

Very few managed to focus on the content of his speech

Incredibly enough, this is not the first time that Donald Trump's signature red tie has managed to make news. In 2017, Twitter had a great time poking fun of it after discovering that he used sticky tape to hold his tie together.

At this State of the Union address, the POTUS spoke to a joint session of the US Congress over his demands that Democrats end their opposition to funding a US-Mexico border wall. During his 82-minute speech, he outlined his political priorities and called illegal immigration "an urgent national crisis".

Click for more trending news


