Donald Trump Trolled For Claiming He Was Offered Time's Person Of Year

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year," like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017
Time magazine, however, has rejected the claim and said that the president is incorrect.
The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.- TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017
This Twitter exchange has left many cringing with second-hand embarrassment.
Omg @realDonaldTrump you must be so embarrassed...- Kitten With a Whip (@LeslieSimone_) November 25, 2017
Sitting between @Time and @realDonaldTrump like pic.twitter.com/4YzxpRXZ1q- Jason McDonald (@HalloweenBlues) November 25, 2017
He gets worked up over Time Magazine's Man of the Year Award almost every year. Like clockwork. pic.twitter.com/27TnDTguAD- Adam White (@adamjwhitedc) November 24, 2017
Of course, many also took this opportunity to troll the US President. Among them were British tennis player Andy Murray and American domestic policy adviser, Neera Tanden.
Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!- Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017
The Nobel just called to tell me I was probably going to get the Nobel Peace Award but I would have to do an interview and photo shoot. And I said probably was not good enough. https://t.co/FI5KeEqCHI- Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) November 25, 2017
Time magazine just told me I'm PROBABLY their Megadeath-Scorpion Dracula of the year. I took a PASS. PROBABLY is not good enough.- Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) November 25, 2017
My professor emailed me to say that I was PROBABLY going to get good grades like last year, but I would have to make the extra effort and not procrastinate. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! https://t.co/0ByWLC5irq- Jimmy Yayo (@JakeDedian) November 24, 2017
This isn't the first time that Mr Trump has come to a face-off with Time. In June this year, the magazine asked the Trump Organization to to remove a framed front cover featuring the US President from several of its golf clubs after it was found to be fake.
Trump was named the magazine's 2016 "Person of the Year" following his election, in an edition which carried the title "President of the Divided States of America."
