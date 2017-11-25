Donald Trump Trolled For Claiming He Was Offered Time's Person Of Year

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year," like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. - TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Omg @realDonaldTrump you must be so embarrassed... - Kitten With a Whip (@LeslieSimone_) November 25, 2017

He gets worked up over Time Magazine's Man of the Year Award almost every year. Like clockwork. pic.twitter.com/27TnDTguAD - Adam White (@adamjwhitedc) November 24, 2017

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! - Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

The Nobel just called to tell me I was probably going to get the Nobel Peace Award but I would have to do an interview and photo shoot. And I said probably was not good enough. https://t.co/FI5KeEqCHI - Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) November 25, 2017

Time magazine just told me I'm PROBABLY their Megadeath-Scorpion Dracula of the year. I took a PASS. PROBABLY is not good enough. - Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) November 25, 2017

My professor emailed me to say that I was PROBABLY going to get good grades like last year, but I would have to make the extra effort and not procrastinate. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! https://t.co/0ByWLC5irq - Jimmy Yayo (@JakeDedian) November 24, 2017