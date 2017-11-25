Donald Trump Trolled For Claiming He Was Offered Time's Person Of Year

"The President is incorrect," tweeted TIME

Donald Trump says he rejected TIME's Person of the Year Award.

US President Donald Trump has become embroiled in a public dispute on Twitter after the Time magazine rejected his claim that he was offered the Time's Person of the Year Award. About 6 hours ago, Mr Trump tweeted that the TIME magazine called him to say that he would probably be offered the Person of the Year. He added that he rejected their offer: "I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"
 
Time magazine, however, has rejected the claim and said that the president is incorrect.
 
This Twitter exchange has left many cringing with second-hand embarrassment.
 
 
Of course, many also took this opportunity to troll the US President. Among them were British tennis player Andy Murray and American domestic policy adviser, Neera Tanden.
 
This isn't the first time that Mr Trump has come to a face-off with Time. In June this year, the magazine asked the Trump Organization to to remove a framed front cover featuring the US President from several of its golf clubs after it was found to be fake.

Trump was named the magazine's 2016 "Person of the Year" following his election, in an edition which carried the title "President of the Divided States of America."

 

