Donald Trump Declares He Won Election, And People Had The Funniest Responses

Donald Trump on Monday declared that he had won the election. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Monday again refused to acknowledge his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. The 74-year-old declared that he had won the election in an astonishing tweet on Monday - despite mainstream American media declaring Democrat Joe Biden as the winner after he crossed the mandatory 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College.

"I WON THE ELECTION!" Donald Trump tweeted.

The tweet was flagged by the social networking site, which said, "Multiple sources called this election differently".

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

It was also trolled brutally on the microblogging platform, where celebrities, brands and other people came together to mock the president for repeatedly refusing to concede the election.

Mr Trump's tweet declaring victory without any proof soon became the target of unsparing ridicule.

Food delivery platform Swiggy mocked it by declaring veg biryani as the national food of India.

AND VEG BIRYANI IS INDIA'S NATIONAL FOOD! https://t.co/mMlo3HKdEQ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 16, 2020

"I am Beyonce," wrote author Bari A Williams - joining the trend as people shared their wildest dreams and wishes in response to Mr Trump's tweet, hoping to will them into existence much like the Republican and his dream of winning the 2020 election.

Let me try... I AM BEYONCÉ!! https://t.co/7gGfLv8f4Y — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) November 16, 2020

Congress leader Saral Patel declared himself the Duke of Cambridge

And I am Duke of Cambridge. ???? https://t.co/XlRe4AYsar — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) November 16, 2020

While another Twitter user jokingly wondered if the tweet was part of a game

I WON THE LOTTERY!



(The game is to type 'I WON' and then let auto correct finish the sentence, right?) https://t.co/KCG0epZW4I — Doctor Roshan R ???? (@pythoroshan) November 16, 2020

Take a look at some of the other responses:

Yeah and I dont have school exams???? https://t.co/zmnjdqTcHn — ♡???????????????????????? ????????????????????♡ (@naailadesai) November 16, 2020

I AM BRITNEY SPEARS! — Felipe Neto ???????????? (@felipeneto) November 16, 2020

Several other Twitter users declared that they, too, had won the election.

Last week, the mainstream media declared Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 presidential election and said that Donald Trump has lost.

Donald Trump, however, has refused to concede the election, asserting repeatedly that he has won and alleging massive electoral fraud without offering any proof to support the allegations.