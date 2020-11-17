Donald Trump Declares He Won Election, And People Had The Funniest Responses

Swiggy joined the trend, responding to Donald Trump's tweet with a hilarious declaration.

Donald Trump on Monday declared that he had won the election. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Monday again refused to acknowledge his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. The 74-year-old declared that he had won the election in an astonishing tweet on Monday - despite mainstream American media declaring Democrat Joe Biden as the winner after he crossed the mandatory 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College.

"I WON THE ELECTION!" Donald Trump tweeted. 

The tweet was flagged by the social networking site, which said, "Multiple sources called this election differently".

It was also trolled brutally on the microblogging platform, where celebrities, brands and other people came together to mock the president for repeatedly refusing to concede the election. 

Mr Trump's tweet declaring victory without any proof soon became the target of unsparing ridicule. 

Food delivery platform Swiggy mocked it by declaring veg biryani as the national food of India.

"I am Beyonce," wrote author Bari A Williams - joining the trend as people shared their wildest dreams and wishes in response to Mr Trump's tweet, hoping to will them into existence much like the Republican and his dream of winning the 2020 election. 

Congress leader Saral Patel declared himself the Duke of Cambridge

While another Twitter user jokingly wondered if the tweet was part of a game

Take a look at some of the other responses:

Several other Twitter users declared that they, too, had won the election.

Last week, the mainstream media declared Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 presidential election and said that Donald Trump has lost.

Donald Trump, however, has refused to concede the election, asserting repeatedly that he has won and alleging massive electoral fraud without offering any proof to support the allegations. 

