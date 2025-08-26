South Korean President Proposes Meeting Between Trump, Kim Jong Un This Year

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has proposed a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year if Trump comes to South Korea for a regional forum meeting, Lee's office said.

Lee and Trump had a "pleasant" meeting where the two leaders exchanged praises and talked about assassination attempts against them, Kang Yu-jung, Lee's spokesperson, said.

The two did not discuss Washington's demand over Seoul's opening to agricultural products, Kang added.

