Dog With 5.46 Inch Tongue Breaks Guinness World Record

The 9-year-old boxer always had an unusually large tongue.

A dog named Rocky from Illinois, US, set a Guinness World Record for the longest tongue on a dog, measuring 5.6 inches.

The 9-year-old boxer of Brad and Crystal Williams said that their pet always had an unusually long tongue, and many strangers would comment on the canine's mouth muscle, which further confirmed their observations.

Rocky's owner decided to apply for the record after hearing about the death of the previous record holder, Mochi.

"That's when they said the new record was between three and four inches, and I said, 'Oh my gosh, I think we have a shot, I have to look into this,' " Ms Williams told local outlet 25NewsNow.

According to New York Post, the submission process was long and tedious. The pup owner double-and-triple-checked measurements before applying to the competition.

Ms Williams recalled that the response took months.

The Guinness team sent their veterinarian, Dr Bernard Bleem to take measurements of the pooch's tongue. The doctor said, "Rocky is a great dog, he deserves this."

Rocky took the record from Zoey, a Labrador/German shepherd mix whose 5-inch tongue earned her the title earlier this month.