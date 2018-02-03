Dog Tries To Reach Leftover Pancakes On Stove, Accidentally Starts A Fire The whole thing was caught on camera

The video shows the apartment filling up with smoke.



"First, we always caution about putting items on the stove. In this case, the family pet decided to help themselves to some leftover pancakes while the owners were away. Unfortunately, the dog hit the ignition button on the gas stove," says the post accompanying the video.



The video shows the fire getting bigger in no time. You can even see the apartment fill up with smoke. However, the dogs and the house were saved thanks to the resident's alarm system. "The homeowner was connected to a monitored alarm system calling responders saving severe damage," explains the post.



The video makes for a scary watch. Take a look:





"THIS IS AN IMPORTANT VIDEO PLEASE WATCH. It may save the life of a loved one, please STAY SAFE," says one Facebook user on the video. "Wow! Huge lesson in this video," says another.



Click for more





