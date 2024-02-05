Dog Rescued After Being Trapped Inside Shipping Container For More Than A Week In US

The Coast Guards determined that the dog was trapped for at least 8 days

A dog was rescued last week when a group of Coast Guard inspectors found it trapped in a shipping container at a Texas port. The dog, who has since been named Connie the container dog, was trapped in a shipping container for marine science technicians Bryan Wainscott, Lucas Loe, Ryan McMahon and Jose Reyes found her Wednesday at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Coast Guard Heartland said on Facebook.

The USCG Heartland reported that as marine inspectors were randomly choosing containers for inspection, they detected barking and scratching from one of the containers in a stack. The group informed that the container was stacked about 25 feet in the air and had to be lowered by crane.

"When they lowered the container and opened the door, a dog popped out!" according to USCG Heartland.

The rescue team said the "sweet girl" was "tired, hungry, and very happy to see her rescuers."

A video posted by USCG Heartland shows Connie wagging her tail, sniffing around and drinking water given to her when she was rescued.

The Coast Guards determined that the dog was trapped for at least 8 days with no food or water.

The details of the origin of the container remain unclear but it was filled with junked vehicles. Based on that, Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki said, Connie was most likely in a car at a junkyard when she was accidentally trapped in the container.

The marine inspectors took Connie to the Pasadena Animal Shelter for care.

The shelter said that Connie was then transferred to Forever Changed Animal Rescue, or FCAR, on Friday.

Soon after, the rescue agency said its Texas coordinator was sure it would be able to find her "the amazing home that she is so deserving of."

"In just a few short hours, we experienced the joyful moment that Pasadena Animal Shelter chose us to become the rescue that gives Connie her new shot at life," the agency said on Facebook. "Without hesitation and not knowing Connie's health, we knew that our medical fund would be well spent on her."

Connie is slightly underweight and she also tested positive for heartworm. The dog will be treated for it ASAP.

FCAR said, "she is "incredibly sweet but very shy and scared of her new surroundings as to be expected."

"We can't thank all of the amazing people involved in this rescue and saving Connie's life," FCAR said.



