Dog Pushes Paralysed Owner's Wheelchair In Heartwarming Video

Danilo Alarcon, 46, suffered a spinal injury during a motorcycle accident years ago.

The age old phrase - dog is a man's best friend - finds all new new, maybe deeper meaning in this heartwarming video. A Facebook user recorded the beautiful moment a dog was seen pushing his owner's wheelchair on a street in Philippines. The delightful video has a touched a chord with many on the social networking site.

Misis Faith L Revilla, an MBA student, recorded the incredible scene and shared it on Facebook on June 30. "We felt blessed to have witnessed this extra ordinary sight of an amazing creature helping his master maneuver his wheelchair..." she wrote on Facebook. "I'm out of words to describe my emotions right now," she added.

According to Metro, the man in the wheelchair is Danilo Alarcon, 46, who suffered a spinal injury during a motorcycle accident years ago. He couldn't walk post the accident. His dog, Digong, has been with him since birth.

The video shows Digong using his head and snout to push his master's wheelchair on the road.

According to Metro, Ms Revilla pulled over and had a little chat with Mr Alarcon. "It was a really beautiful moment when we saw the pair of them. We took Danilo to our favourite buffet. We wanted to treat him," she said.

