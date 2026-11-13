Does A Comma In Your Password Really Protect You From Hackers? Here Is The Truth

A viral post on X has started a big debate about passwords. It claims that adding a comma to your password can protect you if your details are leaked in a data breach. The post was shared by William Alves, known as @lavemowill on X, on November 12, 2026. It was written in Portuguese and said: "Always put a comma (,) in your passwords. If they ever end up in a data leak, it'll break the CSV."

The idea is based on how CSV files work. CSV stands for Comma-Separated Values. These files use commas to separate different pieces of information, like username, email and password.

The claim says that if a leaked file is exported as a CSV without proper formatting, a comma inside a password could be mistaken for a separator. That could push the data into the wrong columns and mess up the file.

The post quickly went viral. It was shared by AGTP Insights, an account that explains technology and cybersecurity topics. According to figures shared by AGTP Insights, the post got around 15 million views, 60,000 likes, 8,500 quote posts and 6,900 reposts.

Grok, the AI chatbot on X, replied that the trick could work if the CSV file did not use quotes around fields. In that case, the comma could shift the columns.

But experts and developers say you should not rely on this trick.

A properly formatted CSV file puts fields with commas inside quotes, like "pass,word". Most modern software and programming languages can read that correctly. So the file would not break.

There is another big problem. Good websites do not store passwords as plain text. They store a hashed version, which is a scrambled code. In that case, a comma in the password makes no difference to a hacker reading a leaked file.

Security experts also point out that some websites do not even allow commas in passwords.

So what should you do instead? Experts say use a long, unique password for every account. Use a password manager to remember them. And turn on two-factor authentication where possible.

A comma can be part of a strong password, but on its own it will not stop hackers.