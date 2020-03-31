Doctor's Rendition Of John Lennon's 'Imagine' Viral With 5 Million Views

Doctors Elvis Francois and William Robinson perform 'Imagine'.

A viral video of a doctor singing John Lennon's Imagine during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has struck a chord with the Internet. According to KARE 11, Mayo Clinic doctors Elvis Francois and William Robinson have been pairing music with medicine for years. Now, Dr Francois soulful rendition of Imagine, accompanied by Dr Robinson on the piano, has gone massively viral online, earning them a number of compliments.

The two doctors, who work at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, shared a cover of the Lennon classic to deliver a message of hope to listeners.

"We're at a point in life, the first time in a generation, where the whole world is facing one problem and ... the only way we can get through that, the only way we can get through this, is together," said Dr Francois. "When we band together, together we're much much stronger than when we stand apart, and hopefully the song really speaks to that."

"Nurses, doctors, students, research scientists, politicians, Uber eats drivers, cashiers, factory workers etc.....Getting through this will be hard but one thing is certain...the only way we will get through it is together, as one," they added in the caption accompanying the video on social media.

Since being shared on Facebook, their video has collected more than 5.5 million views and over 4 lakh 'shares', along with thousands of comments.

"Such a beautiful voice. I loved it," wrote one person in the comments section. "Truly needed at a time like this. Thank you," said another, while a third added: "Thank you and to all your colleagues around the world who are risking your lives to help others."

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.