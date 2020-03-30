'Like A War Zone': A Mumbai Nurse's Moving Account Of Working During COVID-19 Crisis

A nurse opens up about working during the coronavirus pandemic.

A nurse's moving account of working during the ongoing coronavirus crisis has struck a chord with many. On Sunday, popular Facebook page 'Humans of Bombay' shared an interview with a nurse who is working during the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 1,000 in the country and killed at least 29. In her account, she described the experience of working with infected patients, the toll it took on her family and what made it all "worth it".

"Honestly, when all of us nurses were called for service to the hospital to fight COVID-19, I was scared," she said, adding that one of her daughters begged her not to report to duty.

"All I could do at that point was assure her that I'd be okay, because when duty calls, you show up -- there's no plan B. So my husband took over the house and I left for work," said the nurse.

She then opened up about the struggle of not just working at the hospital, but even getting there. Since using public transport ran the risk of infecting others, she was driven to the hospital by her husband - which again put him at risk. While the nurses initially decided to carpool, they soon realised it would be easier for them to stay at the hospital itself.

The nurse being interviewed then described the situation at the hospital, likening it to a "war zone".

"I still remember the first day -- between admitting patients, allocating beds and calming down panicked patients... it was like a war zone," she said, adding that healthcare workers did not get a minute to rest.

However, she concluded her post on a hopeful note, talking about the thing that made it all worth it. "But all of it is worth it when we see the look of relief on our patient's faces when they test negative," she said.

She also requested readers to stay at home and follow instructions. "Help us by not getting out unless it's for essentials or if there's an emergency. And once this is all over, we will all celebrate."

Since being shared online, the post has collected over 27,000 reactions and nearly 2,000 comments on Facebook. In the comments section, hundreds thanked the nurse for her work during the pandemic.

"Salute to all the people who are supporting in this crucial time. You people are putting your lives on risk and trying to save others," wrote one Facebook user. "Salutations to you and the entire fraternity of health professionals for their invaluable services," said another.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to applaud the hard work of medical professionals and workers in other essential fields had drawn people across the country to their balconies and rooftops.