DobaraPoocho: Deepika Padukone Launches Campaign To Discuss Mental Health

Deepika Padukone launched the #DobaraPoocho campaign to discuss mental health.

Through a powerful campaign #DobaraPoocho, actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday urged people to be a little more attentive towards their loved ones and inquire about their life and mental health.

The 34-year-old actor, who is known for her mental health foundation - The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF) - took to Instagram to post a video that urged people to check up on friends and family battling depression and other mental illnesses.

The video features four separate stories wherein a close friend or a family member of the person battling depression is seen constantly asking the patient to speak up and discuss their problems.

The hashtag #DobaraPoocho - which translates to "Ask again" - stresses at the need to repeatedly inquire about the mental well being of the person despite their assurances of being fit and fine. It also throws light on the fact that most people struggling through such issues do not come out due to the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

In the caption of the post, Deepika Padukone reiterated the need to be more sensitive to the emotional needs of those around us.

"#DobaraPoocho Now more than ever we need to be sensitive and support the emotional needs of those around us...#DobaraPoocho #MentalHealthMatters," the Chhapaak actor wrote.

The 34-year-old actor was earlier this year bestowed with the prestigious Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

Padukone started voicing her opinion on the issue through her foundation The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in June 2015.

Through the program, the actor launched nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns.

The foundation raises awareness about adolescent mental health disorders and organises training sessions, research, and lecture series that feature some of the most well-known thinkers and achievers.