DJ Khaled Slammed For Making Bodyguards Carry Him To Keep Sneakers Clean

Popular artist and "sneakerhead" DJ Khaled is facing backlash online for making two of his security guards carry him so that he didn't "mess up" his Nike Air Jordan sneakers while walking over sand. The 48-year-old music producer was slammed by social media users after posting a video of the incident on Instagram while promoting his upcoming album. In the video, Khaled opened his car door, looked down at the ground and then asked his bodyguards to help him. "I don't want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get everybody to help me?" he said while standing up.

The incident took place at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Florida, US. Khaled's two bodyguards scooped the music producer and put him in the back of a golf cart, transporting him to the stage. "All I Do Is Win," Khaled said as the security guards hoisted him up.

Watch the video below:

The two men then again whisked the 48-year-old up from the back of the golf cart and carried him to the safety of the stage's side steps. "Thank you, brothers, I appreciate it," Khaled said as they set him down. "Can't mess up the Js," he added.

Khaled posted the video a few days back and since then the post has amassed more than 236,000 likes and over 2.9 million views. In the comments section, internet users slammed the music producer for his "disrespectful" behaviour.

"That's the stupidest thing I have seen! Get off your f*****g high horse," one user wrote. "How about wear some damn sandals and put on the Jordans before walking onstage?" suggested another.

"I bet those security guards didn't expect that in their job description. Really djkhaled?? I would rather bring another pair of shoes to wear than to do my crew like that too much wear and tear on their bodies just for a pair of shoes," expressed another user.

"I have no respect you! This is ridiculous that a grown oversized man would do this. Smdh! He talks so much about god and behaves like this over a pair of shoes. Ridiculous!" commented a fourth.

"Was that necessary, that looked very stupid to me, rich people," one user wrote. "How about wear some damn sandals and put on the Jordans before walking on stage?" said another.