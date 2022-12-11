Video: DJ Khaled Gets Emotional While Performing Umrah In Mecca With Mike Tyson

DJ Khaled also shared a few snaps with the American boxer and his father.

DJ Khaled on Friday performed Umrah in Mecca with American boxer Mike Tyson. Both the stars were in Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival. After attending the event, they together visited Kaaba, where they performed religious rituals. Taking to Instagram, DJ Khaled shared an emotional video of himself from the Kaaba.

"The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy.. my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH. I prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us ! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here GOD DID !!!!!!! Bless up my brother @miketyson," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, DJ Khaled is wearing an Ihram - the two-piece white garment worn by men while performing Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca). Mike Tyson is also seen standing next to him in the same outfit.

DJ Khaled also shared a few snaps with the American boxer and his father. "We on our way to MECCA GOD DID! Bless up my brother @miketyson and father of Tyson . More love more blessings more life..GOD IS THE GREATEST!" he wrote.

In the comment section of DJ Khaled's post, several internet users praised the rapper and the boxer. "Subhan Allah! Stars, Non stars , working class, or whatever classes the World segregates us in, in Makkah ALL are equal, simply common men with the love n tears for the almighty! No classes here. All humankind follow the same path around the kabah the same way. No exceptions," wrote Gauhar Khan.

"This is beautiful! I'm truly happy that you got to experience this," said another user. "What a powerful and beautiful moment," commented a third.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted in the holy city of Mecca. Several pictures of the superstar posted on social media showed him in a white ensemble and a mask performing Umrah.