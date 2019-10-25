Before Diwali, Rueful 'Diwali Ki Safai' Memes To Crack You Up

Diwali 2019: These Diwali cleaning memes will make you laugh out loud

It's that time of the year again! Diwali - the festival of lights - is a time for celebrations, card parties, good food, sweets... and cleaning. So much cleaning. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits homes on this auspicious day, so homes are cleaned especially to welcome her. Diwali cleaning or Diwali ki safai is when people clean their homes from top to bottom, remove clutter and invest in new household items. However, the back-breaking, seemingly never-ending amount of cleaning that has to be done before the festival is something most people dread. It's a task that many don't enjoy, and some complain about through memes.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, October 27. With the festival just around the corner, here are some rueful "Diwali ki safai" memes that will make you laugh out loud.

With this hilarious Instagram post, Richa Chadha proves that celebrities, they are just like us. Her funny "Diwali ki safai" meme has collected hundreds of amused comments since being shared last night.

Diwali cleaning is a family enterprise

And it's not always easy

When i broke a glass by mistake during Diwali's safai in kitchen.



My mom:- pic.twitter.com/yOMkfhcw0b — S̶i̶n̶g̶h̶ ̶S̶a̶a̶b̶ (@roflsachin) October 22, 2019

You can't escape Diwali safai...

When you came to hostel from home and happy that you skipped "diwali ki safai" but everyone in hostel is planning to clean the hostel before diwali pic.twitter.com/p9WPgJsXI5 — PRACHI (@MohantoShibani) October 21, 2019

You can just make your peace with it, like these meme-makers did

Diwali ki saaf Safai exists**



Me (being tallest in the house) to family members: pic.twitter.com/zMpGmAxH5e — Abhi (@litwaa_) October 16, 2019

Relatable?

Same situation of my bedroom ????

Now it's done????#diwalikisafai???? pic.twitter.com/pGngTtKzq0 — Umesh ojha (@Umeshoj69408496) October 24, 2019

The festival of Diwali or Deepavali is celebrated across India. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance." On this day, people light up their homes with diyas, candles and string lights. Friends and family members exchange gifts and Diwali Puja or Lakshmi Puja is performed in the evening.

Are you also doing safai before Diwali? Let us know which of these "Diwali ki safai" memes you found most relatable using the comments section.

