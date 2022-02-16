Watch: ITBP Constable's Melodious Tribute To Bappi Lahiri

Constable Sovan Banerjee honoured Bappi Lahiri by singing one of his songs.

There has been an outpouring of love and tributes for singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri, who died at a Mumbai hospital today at the age of 69. From Bollywood celebrities to the common man, everyone is remembering Bappi Lahiri for his numerous compositions. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) contstable was among those who paid a tribute to Bappi Lahiri by singing one his popular songs from the 1987 movie Satyamev Jayate. The song Dil Mein Ho Tum was both sung and composed by Bappi Lahiri.

The ITBP shared a video of the soldier singing the song on Twitter. “Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary music director, composer and singer Bappi Lahiri,” the ITBP captioned the post.

The video shows the constable singing the song. The song featured the late Vinod Khanna and veteran actress Anita Raj. Intermittently, he also breaks into the Bengali version — Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar — which was composed by Bappi Lahiri for the Bengali movie Amar Sangi.

The ITBP is a specialised mountain force. The soldiers guard the borders from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh, and also man the outposts on high altitudes (9,000 feet to 18,700 feet) on the Western, Middle and Eastern sectors of the Indo-China Border.

Bappi Lahiri had been ailing for some time with multiple health issues. He died of sleep apnea, according to news agency PTI.

Many celebrities from the film fraternity, too, paid tributes to the legendary singer.

Actor Akshay Kumar said Bappi Lahiri's “voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me”.

Ajay Devgn said “his music had an edge”, and praised him for introducing a “more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha and Disco Dancer”.

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

Due to his penchant for wearing heavy gold chains, the Uttar Pradesh police tweeted that he was a “musician worth his weight in gold”.

Bappi Lahiri was known for popularising disco music to the Indian mainstream. His song I Am A Disco Dancer from the 1982 movie Disco Dancer cemented actor Mithun Chakraborty's status as a star for the masses. In the 80s and 90s, Bappi Lahiri's style of singing and composing was a huge craze with hit songs in films such as Dance Dance and Namak Halaal to name a few.