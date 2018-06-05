Did Russian TV Add A Smile To Kim Jong-Un's Face? Internet Thinks So

The image was first spotted by Twitter user @Fake_MIDRF, which Gizmodo reported is a pro-Ukraine account that regularly spots fakes in Russian media.
June 3, 2018
It prompted a flurry of similarly digitally altered photos from Twitter users.
. )) pic.twitter.com/P8he4oxBDo— (@maxsilin) June 4, 2018
June 4, 2018
June 4, 2018
June 4, 2018
The image of the two leaders shaking hands was broadcast on Rossiya-1's weekly news review Vesti Nedely (The Weekly News). Newsweek reported the show's host Dmitry Kiselyov denied the photo of Kim Jong-Un was altered in an interview to Moscow radio station Govorit Moskva (Moscow Speaks).
Comments"The photographs are always taken with high-shutter-speed lenses," Newsweek quoted him as saying. "So all sorts of phases of expression turn out."
A photo released by news agency AFP - which appears to be the same as the one used by Rossiya-1 - shows Kim Jong-Un with a stern expression on his face, sans the smile.
A different photo from the meeting, however, does show Kim Jong-Un with a wide smile on his face.
The meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister and the North Korean leader comes ahead of a landmark summit between Kim Jong-Un and US President Donald Trump planned for June 12 in Singapore.
trending news