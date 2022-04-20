Did Marvel Copy 'Bajirao Mastani' Scene For 'Shang-Chi'? Internet Thinks So

'Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings' released in 2021.

'Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings' - Marvel's first movie with a Chinese-American superhero - was a superhit, earning more than $400 million worldwide. But now, a video is circulating on social media which claims that Marvel copied a scene from 2015 Bollywood film 'Bajirao Mastani'.

The clip shows frame by frame comparison of the scene from both the movies. It begins with a zoomed out shot of the lead characters on their horses getting ready for battle.

In the next frame, the two characters - Tony Leung, who was the hero's father in Shang-Chi and Ranveer Singh, who played the lead role of Bajirao - are seen moving towards enemy soldiers.

While Leung is protecting himself using the 10 rings, Singh uses his sword for the same. Both the characters use similar movements to defend themselves from the enemy attack, as seen in the video.

Since being posted on Reddit on Wednesday, the video has received more than 1200 votes and 136 comments.

Users called it a “blatant copy” by Hollywood. “This is a blatant copy but yet no one would have issues since it's HW taking from BW,” a Reddit user commented.

“They took revenge for all the scenes we copied,” another user posted in the comment section. Others highlighted the technology used and past such instances.

Bajirao Mastani was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starred Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. It was one of the most expensive films in India and grossed over Rs 356 crore at the box office.