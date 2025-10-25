Devotional Chhath Song Fills Shimla Station With Festive Spirit

The atmosphere of Shimla Railway Station is lively and emotional today as a melodious note echoes through the premises, "Kaanch hi baans ke bahangiya." This soulful Chhath song, sung by the legendary Sharda Sinha, fills the air with devotion and the charm of Indian folk music. People are returning to their home to celebrate the festival with their families and this song playing at the platform make their journey more memorable and joyful.

The railways' initiative has not only captivated passengers but has also turned into a heartwarming experience for those heading back home.

Chhath Puja is an important and highly revered festival in Hinduism, celebrated to worship Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. The festival begins today with Nahay Khay. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion, especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other parts of eastern India.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users have filled the comment box praising the Indian Railways for playing the Chhath song at the railway station. On the other end, some users are remembering Late Sharda Sinha.

One user commented, "In the valleys of Devbhoomi Himachal, the heart was filled with devotion after listening to the touching Chhath song of Padma Vibhushan Sharda Sinha. Jai Chhathi Maiyaan."

Another user wrote,"This is the speciality of our biggest festival of Bihar."

Rituals Of Chhath Puja

The festival spans four days, each marked by specific rituals and deep devotion.

First Day, Nahay-Khay:

The festival begins with Nahay-Khay. On this day, devotees bathe in holy rivers or ponds and also take Ganga water home. This is followed by a satvik meal of gourd, lentils, and rice, which is the last meal before the fast.

Second Day, Nirjala Vrat and Offering:

On the second day, devotees observe a Nirjala Vrat (waterless fast) throughout the day. After sunset, they offer kheer, roti, and fruits to Lord Surya, which are then distributed among family and neighbors. On this day, a 36-hour fast begins, continuing until the next day.

Day 3, Sandhya Arghya:

The most important day of Chhath Puja is Sandhya Arghya. Devotees gather at the ghats, carrying baskets decorated with bamboo, coconuts, thekua, and lamps. At sunset, water is offered and prayers are offered for the prosperity, health, and happiness of the family.

Day 4, Usha Arghya and Parana:

On the morning of October 28, devotees offer arghya to the rising sun and pray for the well-being of their families. The fast concludes with the partaking of prasad.