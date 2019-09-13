Devotees Make Way For Ambulance During Ganesh Visarjan In Pune. Watch

Devotees clear the path for an ambulance in Pune.

Lakhs of devotees at a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Pune cleared the way for an ambulance to pass through on Thursday.

In the incredible video, a few devotees are seen clearing the path for the ambulance as hundreds watch. The video is from a Ganpati Visarjan procession at Lakshmi Road in the city.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Devotees give way to ambulance during Ganesh idol immersion procession on Lakshmi Road in Pune. #GaneshVisarjan (12.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/GqxtN1QmzP — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Twitter was full of praise for the devotees.

"Sensible people, appreciate it," said one person. "Highly appreciated. This should be the responsibility of every citizens of India," another commented, while a third wrote: "Faith in humanity restored."

Thousands of Ganesh idols were immersed in Maharashtra on Thursday, capping the grand 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

A similar scene played out in Odisha earlier this year when lakhs of devotees formed a human corridor to allow an ambulance to pass through during the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri.

